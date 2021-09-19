The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, September 19, 2021

    Correction

     Because of a change announced after deadline for todays pre-printed Living section, a series listed in the fall TV calendar on Page 1D will no longer air. CBS has removed The Activist from its schedule so the shows concept can be retooled.

     Due to a reporters error, a story on Page 1C Friday incorrectly identified the Allen County school district that began the school year with a mask mandate. It was Fort Wayne Community Schools, not Northwest Allen County Schools.

