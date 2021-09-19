Sunday, September 19, 2021 1:00 am
Correction
Because of a change announced after deadline for todays pre-printed Living section, a series listed in the fall TV calendar on Page 1D will no longer air. CBS has removed The Activist from its schedule so the shows concept can be retooled.
Due to a reporters error, a story on Page 1C Friday incorrectly identified the Allen County school district that began the school year with a mask mandate. It was Fort Wayne Community Schools, not Northwest Allen County Schools.
