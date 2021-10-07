The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, October 07, 2021 1:00 am

    Corrections

    • Because of a reporting error, a story on Page 1A Wednesday about the city's budget presentation at the Fort Wayne City Council meeting included inaccurate information. The 4% raise City Council preliminarily approved is only for the city's non-union public safety employees. 

    • Because of a reporting error, the pop-up brunch and dinner for Tazza Cafe, 5991 Bluffton Road, should have been listed as Oct. 16 in The Dish in Wednesday's Living. Brunch will be from 9 a.m. to noon, and dinner will be 4 to 8 p.m.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story