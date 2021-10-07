Corrections

• Because of a reporting error, a story on Page 1A Wednesday about the city's budget presentation at the Fort Wayne City Council meeting included inaccurate information. The 4% raise City Council preliminarily approved is only for the city's non-union public safety employees.

• Because of a reporting error, the pop-up brunch and dinner for Tazza Cafe, 5991 Bluffton Road, should have been listed as Oct. 16 in The Dish in Wednesday's Living. Brunch will be from 9 a.m. to noon, and dinner will be 4 to 8 p.m.