Sunday, April 24, 2022 1:00 am

Correction

EDITORIAL BOARD | The Journal Gazette

Because of an editorial writer's error, an editorial on the April 17 Perspective cover incorrectly reported a bill had passed the General Assembly making substantive changes to Indiana's food-and-beverage tax law. The changes were struck from the bill in conference committee. Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, chair of the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee, said Wednesday his panel moving forward will only approve or reauthorize food-and-beverage taxes to finance projects that benefit an entire community and will not allow proceeds from such a tax to pay for normal government functions or departments.

