Sunday, June 05, 2022 9:40 am
Correction -- Bishop Dwenger valedictorian and salutatorian
Bishop Dwenger High School's valedictorian and salutatorian were misidentified in a list of top students at area high schools on Sunday.
The correct students are:
Valedictorian
Jon David Ellis, son of Jon and Martha Ellis. Plans to attend the University of Notre Dame and study finance.
Salutatorian
Mallory Marie DeWald, daughter of Joseph and Gina DeWald. Plans to attend Indiana University and study biology/pre-med.
