Correction

Bishop Dwenger High School's 2022 valedictorian and salutatorian were misidentified in a list of top students at area high schools on Pages 4-5C on Sunday. The correct students are:

Valedictorian – Jon David Ellis, son of Jon and Martha Ellis. Plans to attend the University of Notre Dame and study finance.

Salutatorian – Mallory Marie DeWald, daughter of Joseph and Gina DeWald. Plans to attend Indiana University and study biology/pre-med.