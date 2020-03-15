FWCS, EACS, SACS providing free meals to students during school shutdown

The coronavirus outbreak has prompted public schools to close in Allen County, but districts are working to ensure students don’t go hungry.

Fort Wayne Community Schools – which has provided free meals to all students since fall 2018 – announced its plans Sunday to feed students during the unprecedented closure.

Details about obtaining meals from FWCS and other entities follow:

• FWCS

Beginning Tuesday, Fort Wayne Community Schools will provide free meals for children regardless of the school they attend, ages birth through high school.

FWCS will distribute breakfast and lunch packs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on weekdays at all district elementary schools during the entire closure, including spring break.

The district plans to be closed through April 10.

Meals will be distributed by drive-up or walk-up. Children must be present when getting meals.

Locations are as follows:

Abbett Elementary School, 4325 Smith St.

Adams Elementary School, 3000 New Haven Ave.

Arlington Elementary School, 8118 St. Joe Center Road

Bloomingdale Elementary School, 1300 Orchard St.

Brentwood Elementary School, 3710 Stafford Drive

Bunche Early Childhood Center, 1111 Greene St.

Croninger Elementary School, 6700 Trier Road

Fairfield Elementary School, 2825 Fairfield Ave.

Forest Park Elementary School, 2004 Alabama Ave.

Franke Park Elementary School, 828 Mildred Ave.

Glenwood Park Elementary School, 4501 Vance Ave.

Haley Elementary School, 2201 Maplecrest Road

Harris Elementary School, 4501 Thorngate Drive

Harrison Hill Elementary School, 355 Cornell Circle

Holland Elementary School, 7000 Red Haw Drive

Indian Village Elementary School, 3835 Wenonah Lane

Irwin Elementary School, 3501 S. Anthony Blvd.

Lincoln Elementary School, 1001 E. Cook Road

Lindley Elementary School, 2201 Ardmore Ave.

Maplewood Elementary School, 2200 Maplewood Road

Northcrest Elementary School, 5301 Archwood Lane

Price Elementary School, 1901 W. State Blvd.

Joseph Central Elementary School, 6341 St. Joe Center Road

Levan Scott Academy, 950 E. Fairfax Ave.

Shambaugh Elementary School, 5320 Rebecca St.

South Wayne Elementary School, 810 Cottage Ave.

Study Elementary School, 2414 Brooklyn Ave.

Washington Elementary School, 1015 W. Washington Blvd.

Washington Center Elementary School, 1936 W. Wallen Road

Waynedale Elementary School, 7201 Elzey St.

Weisser Park Elementary School, 902 Colerick St.

Whitney Young Early Childhood Center, 1026 E. Pontiac St.

• EACS

East Allen County Schools will provide breakfast and lunch to all students and anyone in the EACS community who is 18 and younger.

The cold packs may be picked up at these sites: Door 8 of the Heritage K-12 campus at Houk and Monroeville roads in Monroeville; Door 6 of Southwick Elementary School, 6500 Wayne Trace in Fort Wayne; and Door 8 of New Haven Intermediate School, 919 Homestead Drive in New Haven.

Pickup hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through April 7.

Each child will receive two bags: a five-day allotment of breakfast items and a five-day allotment of lunch items.

Parents and guardians should be prepared to provide their child’s name when using the drive-up service.

• SACS

Southwest Allen County Schools will provide lunch to students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. on weekdays on e-learning days.

Food service staff will distribute meals at Door 10A on the east side of Homestead High School, 4310 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne.

It will be a drive-up service. Drivers should enter campus from Aboite Center Road near the Ninth Grade Academy and exit at the stoplight on Homestead Road near the baseball field.

Recipients must provide the student’s name and ID number along with the school the student attends.

• Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation

The following Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation sites will provide meals to K-12 schoolchildren beginning today from 4 to 5 p.m.:

Cooper Community Center, 2300 Clinton St.

Jennings Center, 1330 McCulloch St.

McMillen Park Community Center, 3901 Abbott St.

Weisser Park Youth Center, 802 Eckart St.

Recipients may drive up or walk up outside of the building. There will be no building entry or outdoor seating.

The parks department did not specify the duration of this service.