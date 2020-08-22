Actor, husband get prison

BOSTON – Apologizing publicly for the first time for crimes their lawyers insisted for months they didn't commit, “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were sentenced to prison Friday for using their wealth and privilege to cheat their daughters' way into the college of their choice.

The two-month prison sentence for Loughlin and five-month term for Giannulli bring to a close the legal saga for the highest-profile parents ensnared in the college admissions bribery scheme – a scandal that rocked the U.S. educational system and laid bare the lengths some wealthy parents will go to get their kids into elite universities.

Fighting back tears, Loughlin told the judge her actions “helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society” and pledged to do everything in her power to use her experience as a “catalyst to do good.” Her lawyer said she began volunteering with special needs students at an elementary school.

“I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process and in doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass,” Loughlin, 56, said during the hearing held via videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hours before in a separate hearing, Giannulli, whose Mossimo clothing had long been a Target brand until recently, told the judge he “deeply” regrets the harm to his daughters, wife and others.

“I take full responsibility for my conduct. I am ready to accept the consequences and move forward, with the lessons I've learned from this experience,” Giannulli, 57, said in a stoic statement.

Attorneys for the couple described them as devoted parents motivated by a love for their children. Trach alluded to bullying endured by their daughters, including Olivia Jade Giannulli – a social media star who has a popular YouTube channel – since the charges were made public. The bullying forced the family to hire security for their daughters, Trach said.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton expressed outrage at the couple's greed, calling Loughlin's life “charmed” and a “fairytale,” with success and plentiful wealth.

“Yet you stand before me a convicted felon and for what? For the inexplicable desire to grasp even more,” Gorton said.

Unlike other prominent parents charged in the case who quickly admitted to the charges – including “Desperate Housewives” actor Felicity Huffman – Loughlin and Giannulli fiercely fought the allegations for more than a year, with their lawyers accusing prosecutors of withholding evidence that would exonerate the couple.

The couple worked with the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme – Rick Singer – to pay half a million dollars in bribes to get their daughters into USC as crew recruits. Singer, who has also pleaded guilty, was expected to testify against them had they gone to trial.