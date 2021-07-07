1619 Pulitzer winner rejects UNC

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A Black investigative journalist who won a Pulitzer Prize for her groundbreaking work on the bitter legacy of slavery in the U.S. announced Tuesday that she will not join the faculty at the University of North Carolina after an extended tenure fight marked by allegations of racism and conservative backlash about her work.

Nikole Hannah-Jones will instead accept a chaired professorship at Howard University, a historically Black school in Washington, D.C.

The dispute over whether North Carolina's flagship public university would grant Hannah-Jones a lifetime faculty appointment had prompted weeks of outcry from within and beyond its Chapel Hill campus. Numerous professors and alumni voiced frustration, and Black students and faculty questioned during protests whether the predominantly white university values them.

And while UNC belatedly offered her tenure last week, Hannah-Jones said in an interview with The Associated Press that the unfairness of how she was treated steered her toward turning the offer down.

“I wanted to send a powerful message, or what I hope to be a powerful message, that we're often treated like we should be lucky that these institutions let us in,” said Hannah-Jones, who earned a master's degree from UNC.

Hannah-Jones – who won the Pulitzer Prize for her work on The New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project focusing on America's history of slavery – noted that she hadn't sought out the job, and was recruited by UNC's journalism dean before her tenure application stalled amid objections by a powerful donor and concerns by conservatives about her work.

“I wasn't seeking to go into academia,” Hannah-Jones told AP. “It was this particular job at this particular place that I wanted to go and give back to the university that helped me build the career that I've built.”

The 45-year-old Hannah-Jones will instead accept a tenured position as the Knight Chair in Race and Journalism at Howard, which also announced Tuesday that award-winning journalist and author Ta-Nehisi Coates is joining its faculty. Coates, who won a National Book Award for “Between the World and Me,” and Hannah-Jones have MacArthur “genius” grants for their writings.