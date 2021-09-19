Damage, thefts hit schools

TOPEKA, Kan.  Kids across the U.S. are posting TikTok videos of themselves vandalizing school bathrooms and stealing soap dispensers and even turf from football fields, bedeviling school administrators seeking to contain the viral internet trend.

Some schools have had to more closely monitor or even shut down bathrooms, where much of the damage is occurring as part of the devious licks challenge that swept social media last week.

No section of the nation appears to have been untouched. In northeast Kansas, Lawrence High School had to close several bathrooms after students pried soap dispensers off the walls. Then, students tried to steal the closed signs, so staffers are guarding the bathrooms, said 17-year-old student Cuyler Dunn, relaying Friday what he called total destruction.

Some school officials are reluctant to say much about devious licks, which is slang for theft. In Virginia, Fairfax County Public Schools, spokesperson Kathleen Miller emailed that the school district was saying little to avoid encouraging copy-cat behavior.

A spokesperson said TikTok was removing devious licks content and redirecting hashtags and search results to its guidelines to discourage the behavior and that it doesnt allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities.

In the Cherry Creek school district serving an affluent Denver neighborhood and nearby suburbs, the district sent parents of middle and high school students a letter warning that kids who are caught face being suspended, could be forced to make restitution and might have their cases forwarded to police.

Police in the central Florida city of Bartow, located about 50 miles east of Tampa, said they arrested a 15-year-old student who vandalized a new buildings bathroom by tearing off soap dispensers and leaving one in a sink.

He said he did it because of this TikTok challenge and he wanted to be cool, police Chief Bryan Dorman said.

In Wichita, Kansas, the district has found that punishments like suspensions arent effective in stopping such behavior and community service is the more likely response, said Terri Moses, its director of safety services.

And, she said, the district warns students that what they post now could hurt their chances of getting jobs in their early 20s.