Parent in college bribery scandal given 15 months

BOSTON – A former Staples Inc. executive convicted of trying to bribe his three children's way into elite universities was sentenced to serve 15 months in federal prison on Wednesday, the longest sentence so far handed down in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal.

John Wilson, 62, was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release, 400 hours of community service, a fine of $200,000 and $88,546 in restitution to the IRS in the sentence handed down in Boston federal court, according to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins' office.

All told, nearly 60 people were charged in an investigation dubbed by authorities as “Operation Varsity Blues,” including athletic coaches at Georgetown, Yale and other prestigious schools.

Wilson heads a Massachusetts private equity firm, and also previously held top roles at Boston consulting firm Bain and Co., as well as San Francisco-based retail giant Gap Inc. He's a resident of Lynnfield, just north of Boston.

Wilson was accused of paying $220,000 to have his son designated as a USC water polo recruit, an additional $1 million to buy his twin daughters' ways into Harvard and Stanford, then filing a false tax return claiming part of it as a tax write-off.

“Is there a two-for-one special? If you got twins?” Wilson asked Rick Singer, the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme, in a phone conversation caught on an FBI wiretap.

Prosecutors had sought a stiffer, 21-month prison term for Wilson, who was convicted on a range of fraud and bribery charges in October along with Gamal Abdelaziz. The two are the only parents to go to trial.