Pandemic stymied student volunteering

WASHINGTON – When the pandemic shut schools two years ago, Scott Losavio faced a problem afflicting students, administrators and communities everywhere: What happens when all the student volunteers disappear?

As service coordinator at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Losavio helps students fulfill the school's requirement to perform community service hours. Juniors must do 40 Type A volunteer hours, where they have direct contact with the people being served, and seniors must do 20.

Packing boxes in a food bank warehouse doesn't qualify, but serving meals in a soup kitchen does. “We want them to have a real human interaction and develop a sense of passion and empathy for people that are suffering,” Losavio said.

All of that became nearly impossible when the coronavirus pandemic sent students home in the midst of the 2019-20 school year and kept them home for the following year as communities shut down and people were told to avoid direct contact.

Now with the pandemic potentially fading, school administrators are anticipating returning to the pre-COVID-19 days of unhindered volunteerism.

“I work with teenagers all day, and I know what kind of knuckleheads they are,” Losavio said. “But I also know that when they're out there helping other people, that's when they're at their best.”

Across the U.S., the pandemic forced school administrators such as Losavio to slash or eliminate student volunteer requirements. Students either abandoned volunteering or strained to find safe ways to serve their communities in a time of isolation and crisis.

Catholic High cut the volunteer hours requirement by half across the board and waived the Type A stipulation.

“I basically for the last two years have told kids that as long as they are serving someone who is not family and you're not getting paid for it, it counts toward your hours,” Losavio said. “It's been a real loss. I'm trying to get them to learn how to care about other people.”

The pullback hurt broadly. For communities, thousands of dependable volunteer hours vanished at a moment of spiraling need. And the students lost out on the kind of empathy-building experiences that such requirements were designed to create.

“There's thousands of hours of work that's not getting done and the community is not being served,” said Adam Weiss, community service coordinator for Oceana High School in Pacifica, California. For students, volunteering “gives them work experience and gives back to the community and helps them get out of their teenage bubble.”

Weiss' school dropped its community service requirement from 100 hours to 32.

Even at schools without service requirements, volunteer-oriented groups including the Key Club faced the same problem.

“Everything just went kerplunk,” said Kimberlyn Denson, a ninth-grade teacher and Key Club adviser for Baton Rouge Magnet High School. “Suddenly there was nothing out there for them to safely do.”

Her school doesn't have a volunteer requirement, but its Key Club members still worked to find safe ways to contribute – organizing donation drives to gather canned goods, socks and toiletries for homeless shelters.

Outdoor volunteer activities also became a huge draw. In December 2020, when Denson helped organize a clean-up at Louisiana's oldest Black cemetery, it drew so many student volunteers that she had to cut it off at 60 people.

“There were some small advantages to it,” she said of those isolating times. “The students came up with some service projects that we really would not have done before.”