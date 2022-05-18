Study Elementary office worker named FWCS employee of year

Sharon McGhee, a Fort Wayne elementary school office worker, is bound to remember her first time meeting Superintendent Mark Daniel.

The Fort Wayne Community Schools leader surprised her Wednesday with balloons and the news that she is the district's first Employee of the Year.

"I'm very humbled," said McGhee, secretary and treasurer at Study Elementary School in southwest Fort Wayne.

FWCS, which named its Teachers of the Year last week, created the Employee of the Year award to recognize the dedication and contributions made by non-teaching staff throughout the district, a news release said.

"Our teachers do a great job in the classroom every day, but they couldn't do the job they do without the support staff in their buildings and throughout the district," Daniel said. "Secretaries, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, nurses and so many others play a critical role in the success of our students. This award recognizes that work."

asloboda@jg.net