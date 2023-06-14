Fort Wayne FC (4-0-2, 14 points) is in first place in USL League Two’s Valley Division, four points clear of second-place Toledo Villa FC (3-1-1, 10 points) entering its road game at 7 p.m. today against the Dayton Dutch Lions.
If FWFC maintains its place atop the Valley Division, the recently announced friendly against Atlante on July 13 could serve as a valuable tuneup before the USL2 playoffs commence the following week.
Fort Wayne FC concludes its divisional schedule July 11 at Xavier University against Kings Hammer FC.
Fort Wayne FC will play host to Atlante FC from Mexico’s second division at 7:30 p.m. July 13 at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.
“Some of it was due to their schedule availability, but if things play out in a perfect scenario and you’re preparing for a playoff game, it’s perfect timing for that,” Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. “If you are going into a playoff, what better preparation than playing the best team you’ve played all year in an exhibition game.”
This match will represent the first time in club history it has faced a first team in an international friendly. Fort Wayne FC played the Chivas U-20 reserve squad in its first season in 2021, then the reserve squad from Tigres UANL in 2022.
“It’s really exciting,” Avery said. “They’re a very good team. It’s a big jump up from the level we play at to the level they play at. They’re a full professional club. They’re one of the bigger clubs in Mexico, and they’re successful in the second division.”
The match against FWFC marks the first of four matches Atlante FC will play. After the match in Fort Wayne, Atlante will play at Louisville City FC on July 15, then will travel to Mishawaka to take on Northern Indiana FC on July 18 before wrapping up its U.S. tour at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, Wisconsin, against Forward Madison on July 20.
A three-time national champion in Mexico and a two-time CONCACAF Champions League winner, Atlante FC just completed its spring season in Liga de Expansion MX, finishing third in the 18-team league (8-3-6, 30 points) after taking second place in the fall season (9-1-7, 34 points), just four points behind fall season champion Celaya.
Founded in 1916, Atlante was one of the original clubs in the Mexican Primera Division, the precursor to Liga MX, in 1943. Atlante was relegated to the second division after the 2013-14 season. Atlante plays its home matches in Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, a 33,000-seat stadium in Mexico City.
“To get a look at a team at that level, it’s really exciting for our guys who all have aspirations to play at that level,” Avery said. “To see what it’s like up close, what a great opportunity to show our fans what we hope to become one day and just to measure yourself. You don’t really know until you get in front of them.”