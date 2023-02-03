After surviving in dramatic fashion on Tuesday at the Huntington North Sectional, Homestead advanced to tonight’s championship with a 73-32 win over Wayne on Friday in Huntington.
Gabby Helsom led the Spartans (18-5) with 15 points.
Molly Stock added 14 and Myah Epps 12 as Homestead led 42-16 at halftime.
Aniah Hill paced the Generals (15-8) with 10.
Class 4A
ELKHART 55, WARSAW 53: In Dunlap, the Lions avenged a three-point regular-season loss in a tight affair. Joslyn Bricker led the Tigers (18-6) with 17 points. In tonight’s Concord Sectional championship game, Elkhart will face Northridge (21-5).SNIDER 50, DEKALB 36: In Waterloo, Kyra Parker scored 18 for the Panthers (19-4) in Friday’s first DeKalb Sectional semifinal matchup. The Barons finished .500 on the season at 12-12.
CARROLL 57, EAST NOBLE 34: In Waterloo, the Chargers led by eight at halftime before outscoring the Knights 25-11 in the third to take control and claim the second DeKalb Sectional tilt Friday.
Jersey Paul scored 11 for Carroll (16-7), while Payton Quake finished with a game-high 17 for East Noble (5-18).
HUNTINGTON NORTH 55, NEW HAVEN 11: In Huntington, Taylor Double scored 18 points as the Vikings (19-4) won the third quarter 24-2 to defeat the Bulldogs (3-19) and advance to the Huntington North Sectional championship.
Class 3A
NORWELL 70, PERU 25: In Ossian, the host Knights (20-3) easily advanced to the Norwell Sectional championship game, assuring their 10th 20-win season in the past 15 years. Kennedy Fuelling paced three for Norwell in double figures with 17 points.
NORTHWESTERN 50, BELLMONT 44: In Ossian, the Tigers prevented a fifth straight postseason that featured a matchup of Northeast 8 rivals Bellmont and Norwell thanks to 29 points from McKenna Layden. Ellen Scott and Hailey Cole both scored 11 for the Braves (18-5) in the second Sectional 23 semifinal.
FAIRFIELD 55, WEST NOBLE 6: In Benton, the No. 7 Falcons (24-2) improved to 3-0 against the Chargers (3-20) this season, advancing to the Fairfield Sectional title game.
In tonight’s finale, Fairfield will face Lakeland (13-10), who knocked off NorthWood in the other Sectional 20 tilt Friday, 41-39.
Class 2A
WESTVIEW 39, FREMONT 30 (OT): In Albion, the Warriors (10-14) rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to emerge in overtime and advance to the Central Noble Sectional championship. Addy Parr scored 16 of the 19 first-half points for the Eagles (8-15) but was held to six in the second half as Fremont did not score in overtime.
CENTRAL NOBLE 51, EASTSIDE 42: In Albion, the NECC runner-up and sectional host Cougars knocked off the Blazers, who finished third in the conference this season, to advance to the finals in Sectional 35. Madison Vice scored 20 for Central Noble (23-2), which will look for its first sectional title since winning three straight Class 2A titles in 2017-19.
Eastside finishes 15-9.
ADAMS CENTRAL 57, BLUFFTON 50: In Bluffton, the Flying Jets (7-15) avenged a regular-season loss to the Tigers in the first Bluffton Sectional semifinal Friday, denying Bluffton (11-11) their fourth sectional championship berth in the last five years. Konley Ault scored 17 for the Tigers.
BISHOP LUERS 57, SOUTH ADAMS 46: In Bluffton, the Knights – playing in Class 2A for the first time since a run to semistate a decade ago – led 26-24 at halftime before pulling away to improve to 10-13. Peyton Pries scored 18 for South Adams (13-11).
Class A
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 33, BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 32: At Blackhawk Christian, the Bruins needed a Zoe Willems basket and free throw just before the buzzer to knock off the Braves for the second time this season, earning a trip to the Sectional 51 championship game.
Bethany (19-3) is seeking its first sectional title since 2016, while Blackhawk finishes 13-12.
LAKEWOOD PARK 47, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 30: At Blackhawk Christian, the Panthers knocked off the Eagles for the fifth straight time, improving to 13-2 against Elkhart Christian in the past 10 years and advancing to the sectional championship for the first time since 2018. Lakewood Park (10-13) will face Bethany Christian in the Blackhawk Christian Sectional finale.
LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 63, SOUTHERN WELLS 33: In Poneto, the Cougars (15-6) led by 12 at the half and pulled away from there, earning a 15th win in a season for the first time in five years to advance to the Southern Wells Sectional championship. There, Lakeland Christian will face Southwood (17-5), a xxx winner over Northfield (5-14) in Friday’s other semifinal.