WASHINGTON – A national Parents Bill of Rights is headed for a full U.S. House vote after the House Committee on Education and the Workforce early Thursday approved the measure designed to empower parents to inspect books and other teaching materials in schools.
Lawmakers on the committee debated the GOP-backed bill that would federally mandate parents’ rights and new reporting requirements at the tens of thousands of public schools across the nation.
Critics argue many of the proposed rights are already ensured by local and state law – for example, a parent’s right to view a school’s budget or speak at a public school board meeting.
After a 16-hour markup – that also included debate and passage of a separate bill to regulate transgender girl athletes in schools – the panel approved the legislation in a party-line vote, 25-17.
“Parents nurture our future engineers, pilots, electricians, full time parents and, even, public-school employees. Unfortunately, their God-given right to make decisions for their children has been ignored, and at times, attacked. So, Republicans are taking a stand and advancing H.R. 5,” Committee Chair Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina Republican, said in her opening remarks.
Ranking Democratic member Bobby Scott of Virginia criticized the legislation, saying it “does not take any meaningful steps to increase or support parental engagement” and “would create unnecessary and burdensome reporting requirements on schools that would divert essential resources and personnel away from meeting families’ real needs without actually creating any new rights.”
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana said Wednesday the bill could reach the House floor as soon as March 20, where a GOP majority is expected to pass it. The bill has garnered 106 Republican sponsors.
The bill’s forecast is less favorable in the U.S. Senate, where Democrats hold a slim majority.
What’s in it?
The legislation passed by the House committee would add language to the federal Education and Secondary Education Act of 1965, stating that parents with children in publicly funded schools have the right to:
• Review curriculum
• Know if a state changes educational standards
• Review a school’s budget
• Review list of books and materials in school library
• Address the school board
• Be informed about violent activity at the school
• Be informed of any plans to eliminate “gifted or talented programs”
• Meet with teachers twice a year
The bill would also add language to the 1974 Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act to:
• Require parental consent “for the use of technology in the classroom for purposes of educating the student”
• Make available to parents for inspection all instructional materials, teacher’s manuals, books and films, among other items
• Prohibit schools from using student information for marketing and other non-educational uses
• Require notice and consent from parents for any school medical examination, which is defined as a screening that “involves the exposure of private body parts, or any act during such examination or screening that includes incision, insertion, or injection into the body, or a mental health or substance use disorder screening,” with the exceptions of hearing, vision or scoliosis screenings.
