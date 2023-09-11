Allen Superior Court and community partners are hosting the first-time Northeastern Indiana Regional Mental Health Summit on Sept. 21 at Purdue Fort Wayne.
The event will focus on providing private sector providers, government agencies and first responders who are involved in providing care a way to collaborate on ways to improve mental health awareness and heighten related wellness, according to a news release from the court. Members of the public are also invited to attend and participate.
Judge Andrew S. Williams, a member of the Allen County Mental Health Task Force, said in a statement that caring for mental health is essential to people’s abilities to live full and healthy lives.
“Awareness of mental health needs is on the rise, but it can always be better,” he said. “Our goal on Sept. 21 is to increase awareness of the services already here and to make sure those services are working in unison.”
Admission to is free but online registration is required. People can see a full schedule of events and register online at https://tinyurl.com/9husthf9.
Session topics will include suicide prevention, medical management of mental health challenges and law enforcement interaction with those experiencing a mental health crisis.
The summit will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Walb Student Union at Purdue Fort Wayne, according to the release. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch will be the event’s keynote speaker.
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, State Rep. Bob Morris and State Senator and Majority Whip Michael Crider will open the event.
In addition to the court and the university, partners include the Bowen Health Clinic, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Parkview Behavioral Health, Meridian Health Services, the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, Allendale Treatment, Fort Wayne Recovery, Ambassador Enterprises, the Lutheran Foundation and Maple Heights Behavioral Health, according to the news release.