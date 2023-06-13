JaNyia Grundy said people often tell her that her 2-year-old son, Jamarrion Young, is happy, but they don’t know how much he struggles.
Jamarrion has sickle cell disease, which causes red blood cells to change into a sickle shape and break down. Sickle cell disease primarily affects Black people, and about one in 13 Black Americans are born with the trait for the disease, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
"It's very hard for me to help him," Grundy said. "I feel like there is nothing I can do to help, and he's always in the hospital or always in pain."
On June 24, Young's story is being featured as part of the Fort Wayne Minority Blood Drive. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the Reflections N Glass Corvette Club's annual car show at 1929 N. Coliseum Blvd.
Carlene Heeter, CASCADE program coordinator for the Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center, said the blood drive was created specifically to help sickle cell patients. The CASCADE program focuses on helping Indiana adults with sickle cell disease.
"It is extremely important that Black Americans give blood and are educated on the need," Heeter said. "If (sickle cell patients) receive blood from someone who isn't a minority, their body may reject it."
About 0.9% of donated blood comes from Black Americans, Heeter said, and blood transfusions decrease the amount of sickled cells in the bloodstream, making it less likely to build up and block blood vessels.
Heeter said she doesn't know whether this is the first minority blood drive in Fort Wayne, and she is trying to make the same event in South Bend and Indianapolis. The Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center is working with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana, Be the Match and Martin Center Sickle Cell Initiative for this event.
The Martin Center has staff members who work with CASCADE, and they work with Heeter regularly. The center has an office in Indianapolis where they help sickle cell patients with bills and blood transfusions. Versiti also hosts regular blood drives with the Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center.
The blood drive paired with the car show because it is expected to draw 60-100 minority Corvette owners, Heeter said.
"We know it will primarily be men at the car show," Heeter said. "We're hoping that if we're there then, they will come donate or learn more because men typically don't come out to these events a lot."
The groups have sent information to minority church congregations in Fort Wayne, Heeter said, and they're hoping to see hundreds of people at the event.
Grundy is excited for the upcoming blood drive, and she's happy her son is being featured.
"I think this is important," she said. "This event can help save lives, and it's going to help others out."
Heeter said she is hoping it turns into an annual event. The Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center is returning in October for another blood drive, Heeter said.
She is also looking forward to seeing the different groups who show up and hopes that some of the local congregations attend, she said.
"I am really excited," Heeter said. "We need to educate the public about the need for donations."