Saturday’s rain did not put a damper on the Ten Point Coalition Community Live Celebration, especially for some of the kids using the inflatable slides.
“It was fun,” said Curtis Williams, 8, who felt the rain made going down the slides more fun because they turned “slippy.”
Williams also liked the three food trucks that were part of the festivities at Weisser Park and giving out hot dogs, chips, shaved ice and wings with fries. He wasn’t as impressed with the educational health and wellness vendors that were keeping dry under the tents and giving out candy, pens, toys and other freebies.
His sister, Raquel Williams, 9, said she learned some things while walking through the tents. The information on lungs was important because she has asthma, and she learned how to carry babies and to not leave them on their backs. But her favorite part was the face painters.
She thinks they should hold it again next year “because it’s awesome,” she said.
The head of the two organizations involved in making the event happen – Gregory Smith-Causey, interim executive director of Fort Wayne United, and Lewis King, coordinator of Fort Wayne United's Ten Point Coalition – plan to make the event bigger next year. They want live music, more organizations and more people.
About 300 to 350 people attended, despite the rain, King said.
Smith-Causey said the organizers' strategy is to attract 46806 ZIP code residents with fun activities but also offer important information.
“The primary focus is health and wellness and community,” he said. “Here in the ’06, there are some major health disparities.”
Parkview Health System had a mobile care unit at the event. Staff provided physicals, immunizations and well-child care. Healthier Moms and Babies provided free diapers to registered community members. Vendors also included Tobacco Free Allen County, Erin’s House for Grieving Children and Neighborhood Health.
Laqueisha Brown, general manager of the Pontiac Street Market being built by the city and Parkview, said having a table at the event was fruitful. The market's founders originally wanted to hear what people would like in the store, and people told them they wanted cleanliness, pickup, delivery (for those without transportation) and especially fresh produce and variety, Brown said.
But participating in the event also helped get the word out.
“A lot of people didn’t know about the market,” she said. “Education is super important.”
Ashley Higginbotham, who attended with sons Gunner, 5, and Hunter, 4, said she learned about safe sleeping and other health care best practices on Saturday. She wants to see the event continue next year because it brings the community together.
King said the three pillars of Ten Points Coalition are direct engagement in the community, promotion of peace and providing resources. The event met all three, he added.
He also wants to expand beyond the Oxford area.
King was happy that some of the area’s newer Burmese, Haitian and Hispanic residents came as part of the community.
“That’s how we’re able to help each other,” he added.
Ulanda Hairston, grandmother to Curtis and Raquel Williams, said she was able to network for her group Vineyard Management LLC. She was glad to see signs in Burmese so she knew she could direct people to those resources.
The community has changed as people move in and out, so she was glad to see new residents attend the gathering.
“The ones that stick around, you definitely know them,” Hairston said.
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry also visited the celebration, walked among the booths and talked with people. Henry said he liked the idea of organizations coming into the community instead of making people come to them.
“It’s a great way to bring health to the neighborhoods,” Henry said. “I’m loving it.”