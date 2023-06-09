Kimberly Koch, market dental director for CareSource Indiana, said the nonprofit’s new dental home model reconfirmed why she started working in dentistry.
CareSource, a nonprofit connecting Medicaid users to quality health care, this week announced its new home dental model, which will connect about 175,000 members with a dental provider who will coordinate their oral care.
Koch said the model has been adopted in other states but never in Indiana.
“It can be a struggle to know where to begin when it comes to locating and selecting dental providers,” Koch said. “We’re thrilled to bring the dental home model to our Hoosier members and help them build strong relationships with their dentists.”
Koch said the model is patient-centered and encourages users to seek preventive dental care. CareSource members will provide the name and phone number of a dentist they have seen in the last two years, and the nonprofit will pair them with a dentist in the area.
“This program will really encourage people to put their oral health first,” she said. “We know oral health care is not always the top priority, especially if they are dealing with Medicaid and have a lot of problems pulling at them.”
Koch has not heard feedback from patients yet, but she is excited to see how many people it helps and how the model improves access throughout the state.
“If oral care can be easier, we can all be healthier,” she said.
One northeast Indiana provider is Familia Dental, with offices at 5328 Coldwater Road and 100 E. Pettit Ave. Familia Dental also has locations in Indianapolis, Evansville and Terre Haute.
Roxana Jimenez, the dental provider’s community relations director, said the organization has worked with CareSource for a while, and she is excited to see how the model helps patients.
Many times patients don’t know Familia Dental accepts Medicaid, Jimenez said, so this initiative helps educate them on where they can receive dental care.
“If patients don’t know where to go, they can’t really plan ahead and take preventative care,” she said. “This model really allows for more visibility and makes the process smoother.”
Jimenez said this program might most help adults, who tend to neglect oral care and focus on their children. It’s important to see patients first in the office, so staff can get to know them before an emergency happens, she said.
Prior to the dental home model, Familia Dental held “Dental Days,” which contacted CareSource users who had not been to the dentist in more than a year and incentivized them to make an appointment.
Jimenez said the “Dental Days” served 95 CareSource members at both Fort Wayne locations.
The program also will help people who are new to the area, she said.
“It can be difficult to find a dentist, but this will really help them determine where to go,” Jimenez said. “And, as time goes on, they don’t have to stay in one place. They can always change their dental home.”