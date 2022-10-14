Indiana's top health official urged state residents on Friday to get vaccinated against influenza after confirming the first flu-related death of the 2022-23 season.
Each year, hundreds of Hoosiers become sick from influenza, and some cases prove fatal. In the 2021-22 flu season, 82 Hoosiers died after contracting influenza.
No details were released about this season's first death because of privacy laws.
“Every flu season is different, but we expect to see a return of respiratory illnesses such as flu as more individuals relax the mitigation measures they took during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said in a statement. “Getting an annual flu shot now, before activity picks up, is the best protection against what can be a serious illness for many Hoosiers.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year. Because infants younger than 6 months can’t be vaccinated, it’s important that anyone in a household where a young baby lives or visits get a flu shot to protect the child.
Healthcare workers are urged to get a flu vaccine to reduce their risk of transmitting illness to their patients.
Influenza (flu) is a viral infection of the respiratory tract. It is spread by respiratory droplets released when infected people cough or sneeze nearby or when people touch surfaces or objects contaminated with those infectious respiratory droplets. People also can become infected by touching surfaces or objects contaminated with flu viruses and then touching their eyes, mouth or nose.