Lutheran Health Network broke ground Wednesday on a multimillion-dollar medical office that will be its first location in Huntington.
The 8,000-square-foot office building at 235 Hauenstein Road will provide primary care and imaging services and have rotating medical specialists. The facility will have one advanced provider and two primary care physicians.
“A large number of residents from this area travel to other Lutheran Health Physician locations for care,” Nicole Rexroth, Lutheran Health Physicians CEO, said in a statement. “This new site will allow them to have access to our medical services close to where they live and work.”
The health network hopes to finish the construction project by the late summer of next year.