Lutheran Health Network announced Friday that Perry Gay has been named CEO of Lutheran Downtown Hospital. Gay will start July 10.
“Perry brings strong leadership skills and the ability to translate objectives into actionable plans,” said Jerry Henry, board chair of Lutheran Downtown Hospital. “I am confident that he will have a positive impact on Lutheran Downtown Hospital and advance the momentum that has been made since we opened.”
Most recently, Gay was president and CEO of Logansport Memorial Hospital, where he had worked there 2015. The hospital was named a Top 20 Rural Community Hospital by the National Rural Health Association.
Gay has also been a chief executive officer, chief operating officer and chief financial officer at hospitals in Washington and Florida. He has served on the board of the Indiana Hospital Association and the Cass County Chamber of Commerce.
Gay replaces Twilla Lee, who was the downtown hospital’s CEO from January 2021 to July 2022. According to her LinkedIn profile, Lee is now CEO of St. Catherine Garden City, St. Catherine Dodge City and Bob Wilson hospitals in Kansas.
Lutheran Downtown Hospital, which opened in November 2021 just west of the old St. Joseph Hospital, has about 250 employees.