Aaron Robles has been a Neighborhood Health patient for as long as he can remember. After growing up on the Fort Wayne's southeast side, it’s still where he goes for his medical needs.
“We went frequently when I was younger; Majority of my health care memories are at Neighborhood Health," he said.
Now, Robles is part of the organization's story in another way: he's a member of the medical clinic’s executive board.
Neighborhood Health is fundraising for the Oxford Project – a $20 million clinic at the former L.C. Ward Education Center at 3501 Warsaw St. The clinic will provide dental, vision, chiropractic and behavioral services on site, and the building will house a pharmacy and office for the federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.
Neighborhood Health has raised more than $7 million for the project so far, and the medical organization is working with other community groups for more funding.
The nonprofit clinic will also have an 1,800-square-foot community center, an added feature compared to the organization’s current locations on Calhoun Street and East Paulding Road.
Sarah Neace, director of mission advancement for Neighborhood Health, said the organization worked with Fort Wayne Community Schools and signed the title for the building in July 2021. After that, Neighborhood Health looked at preliminary logistics and then began fundraising last fall.
“We worked on the fundraising process and community support to just let them know who we are,” Neace said. “We’ve had several block parties to just really get to know the community as we enter that neighborhood.”
Neace said Neighborhood Health had almost $1 million in initial funding from individual donors and small community foundations and was awarded $2.5 million by the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board in late June.
Fort Wayne’s Legacy Joint Funding Committee in May recommended a $2 million grant for the Oxford Project, and the final decision will be up to City Council. Neace said that will come to a vote once Neighborhood Health sends the final request details.
Legacy funds are from the lease and sale of Fort Wayne's old power utility and are used for projects considered transformational.
Jerry Henry, local business leader, and Ben Eisbart, retired Steel Dynamics executive, are the fundraising campaign's co-chairs.
Neighborhood Health hopes to finish fundraising and start construction by the beginning of 2025.
Mark Hamilton, vice president and chief financial officer for Neighborhood Health, said the southeast side is considered severely distressed and underserved in medical, dental and behavioral health areas. The need could get Neighborhood Health market tax credit funding, he said. That money comes from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to assist community efforts like the Oxford Project.
Neighborhood Health has also received $2 million in funding through market tax credits.
Hamilton said Neighborhood Health has invested $1 million in the deconstruction of the inside of the property. He said the final funding will be used to make it a “full-fledged” federally qualified health care clinic, which works in medically underserved areas and populations and provides primary care services regardless of ability to pay.
“We’re making strides to have accessible services,” Hamilton added.
The former L.C. Ward Education Center was built in 1931, and Hamilton said construction crews had to remove all the floors, walls and ceilings, and they will have to reinforce the roof and install new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning units.
“We’ll have to construct – literally – a medical clinic on the first floor, a dental clinic on the second floor,” he said. “Perinatal care as well as behavioral health will also be on the first floor.”
Perinatal care refers to checkups from 22 weeks of gestation to one week after birth. Neighborhood Health will have specialists on-site to examine patients to recommend behavioral health care, and some mental illnesses it helps include depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Neace said the building’s old gymnasium will become the community center. Southeast Fort Wayne doesn’t have a lot of meeting spaces, so she thinks the area will accommodate numerous groups.
“This builds a sense of community,” Neace explained. “This will be a place where people can come and congregate, get to know each other, grab a coffee, do whatever they think is important.”
Neighborhood Health plans to create 55 full-time, permanent on-site positions and 104 temporary construction jobs through the Oxford Project. Some permanent jobs include nurses, dental hygienists and security officers.
Neace said 1-in-4 patients is served better in another language, so Neighborhood Health has on-site Spanish and Burmese interpreters. The clinic will also have video interpretation services that can translate more than 30 languages.
Robles’ family moved to the United States from Juarez, Mexico, when he was a few months old. Initially they moved to Texas but came to Fort Wayne when he was about 5 years old.
“Neighborhood Health was just very accessible,” he said. “My family had very little money and we spoke little English, so it made sense for us to go there.”
Robles said Neighborhood Health also charges patients on a sliding scale, meaning fees are adjusted based on their income. That made it was easier for his family to afford treatment.
Robles still lives on the southeast side of Fort Wayne, and he said it’s evident how much the Oxford neighborhood and the former L.C. Ward Education Center mean to the community.
“This kind of project is needed, and it’s important for an organization like Neighborhood Health to expand its services,” he said, adding the project shows "everyone deserves good service."
Neace said it’s important for the organization to invest in the southeast side of the city because of high poverty rates, unemployment rates and the low household median income. The area also has transportation barriers that make it difficult for residents to get the care they need, she said, and they may not be able to easily access the Calhoun Street or Paulding Road clinics.
“Even our East Paulding (Road) clinic isn’t too far away,” Neace said. “It’s only a couple miles away from the Oxford neighborhood, but if you don’t have a car, it’s like it takes an eternity to get care.”
Robles said he’s been on Neighborhood Health’s executive board for about three months, so he hasn't been involved much in the Oxford Project. He has spent more time learning about the project and what it will bring to the community.
“Any time we’re able to expand, it’s positive,” Robles said. “These changes are proof of what happens when we focus on accessibility.”
Neace said it’s been important for the organization to be present in the community because they want people to use the clinic and understand that Neighborhood Health officials are serious about creating positive relationships.
“People are so apprehensive in general about healthcare,” she added. “They’re hesitant to trust in this environment, so we just want to make sure we’re coming in on the right foot.”