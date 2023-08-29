Hoosiers Work for Health, a chapter of a national initiative focused on biopharmaceutical business, reacted to the announcement of the first prescription drugs selected for Medicare price negotiations.
Kristin Jones, president and CEO of the Indiana Health Industry Forum, said Hoosiers could lose as many as 235 new medicines and more than 38,000 jobs over the next decade.
“Indiana has long been a hub for life sciences innovation, but price-setting and caps under the Inflation Reduction Act will disincentivize research and development,” Jones said in a statement Tuesday. “We need strong policies to encourage pharmaceutical research, safeguard patient access and protect Hoosier and American medical innovation.”
Dan Leonard, executive director for We Work for Health, said the announcement lacks critical details and called it a “flawed, short-sighted policy.”
“This means that hundreds of future therapies will never be realized because companies are unable to reinvest returns on research and development of new medicines,” Leonard said in a statement. “We could see the loss of as many as 1.1 million jobs ... and a decrease in U.S. competitiveness.”
The Journal Gazette contacted The Medicine Chest Pharmacy and 3 Rivers Pharmacy, and both organizations declined to comment Tuesday.