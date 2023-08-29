Twenty-eight students will make up the first group of Parkview Opportunity Scholars to pursue their degrees and start their careers at Parkview Health.
The first cohort was inducted in early August, and the students are pursuing careers in account, business, medical assisting, nursing and surgical technology.
"As Parkview Opportunity Scholars, they will be able to further their education and receive a solid start along their career path," Hallie Custer, vice president of human resources for Parkview, said in a news release. "With this foundation, their futures will include endless possibilities."
The Parkview Opportunity Scholars program was designed and funded by the local health network and created with Questa Education Foundation, Ivy Tech Community College and Fort Wayne Community Schools. The program helps students who might have difficulties getting a college degree.
Some barriers include financial need, being a first-generation college student, a first-generation American or believing college is not an option.
Scholars receive a forgivable loan covering full tuition and fees for an associate degree from Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne and Warsaw. They will receive 100% forgiveness if they complete their degree within two years and when they work at Parkview for at least one year after graduation.
"Questa's role is to work closely with them to make sure they have financial and academic support and encourage them to utilize resources lending to their overall success," Raven Morton, Questa assistant director for scholar success, said in a news release. "The goal is for scholars to be empowered by these partners coming together, offering them support from day one."
The next cohort will support up to 50 FWCS seniors graduating in December or May. Participants must pursue an approved degree from Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne or Warsaw.
Applications for the next cohort open Sept. 15 and can be found at www.questafoundation.org/parkview-opportunity.