Parkview Health will close in September two of its Family Birthing Centers at rural hospitals.
The health network will no longer offer labor and delivery services at its DeKalb or LaGrange hospitals, it said in a statement Tuesday.
Parkview said services will still be available at nearby hospitals.
“We will enhance prenatal and postnatal care in all communities we serve – particularly those in rural areas – while also ensuring access to labor and delivery at many of our hospitals,” the statement said.
Parkview is contacting expecting mothers to coordinate their care plans and tour nearby birthing centers. All impacted employees will be offered similar roles within the health network.
Family Birthing Centers are available at Parkview Huntington, Noble, Whitley, Randallia and Women’s and Children’s hospitals. The organization also plans to have a birthing center at Parkview Kosciusko Hospital next year.
Labor and delivery services are also available at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan, Ohio, which will join the health network in October.