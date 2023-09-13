The Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation received a nearly $1 million grant to develop digital tools for mental health specialists and clients.
The grant is part of a five-year project and fully funded by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. It is for $990,015, making it the largest research grant the health network has received.
"The technology we are building will be used immediately to better support addiction services, and some of the methodology we're using to validate its efficacy may be useful in other studies looking at mental health applications," Tammy Toscos, director of Health Sciences and Informatics Research at the Mirro Center, said in a news release today.
Parkview is developing tools for peer support specialists, who work directly with clients struggling with addiction. The mobile and web-based applications will help create communication and trust between the two and will collect information about a client's progress.
The health network began developing this technology in 2018 after winning the American Hospital Association's inaugural Innovation Challenge.
The project was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but since then initial development started and it was expanded to include a clinical trial.
Parkview's research will collect data points within the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's definition of recovery. The information will be used to track progress on a client's self-care, social relationships, material resources and outlook on life.
"Parkview's technology platform will aim to better capture that arc and communicate it with peer specialists who walk alongside clients and connect them with resources to assist in their recovery," the news release said.
The health network plans to work with Vanderbilt University, Harvard Medical School and Northeastern University at the end of the five-year project.
The group will analyze the effectiveness of the tools, looking at how often they are used, how they assisted in recovery and what new information they showed.
Once completed, Parkview plans to release the digital applications' code so other healthcare organizations, recovery centers or developers can customize the software to suit their needs.