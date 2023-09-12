Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana welcomed people into its exclusive primary care center for a ribbon-cutting Tuesday.
The center, which is operated by Premise Health, is solely for a select segment of Physicians Health Plan’s health plan clients and membership, which includes about 8,000 eligible members, a Premise Health news release said. PHP is the first local health plan in Indiana to offer employers and plans a plan with exclusive primary care access.
Premise Health Center, located in about 2,700 square feet at 10006 Auburn Park Drive, includes three exam rooms, a procedure room and a lab room.
The center is led by Dr. Greg Eigner, who is one of eight employees. The center offers primary care, behavioral health services, chronic condition management, biometric screenings, referral management, women’s health and provider-dispensed medications.
If the center is successful, Premise and PHP will consider additional centers throughout the health plan’s footprint, the news release said.
Michelle Kearns, marketing communications director for PHP, said in an email that the initial investment and ongoing cost of the clinic are confidential and part of the agreement between the health plan and Premise Health.