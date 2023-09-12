Beverly Lymon called a national blood shortage “devastating” after the American Red Cross announced it Monday.
Lymon, who is in charge of the Timothy Lymon Sickle Cell Foundation, said the shortage will impact people nationwide, especially those with sickle cell disease, who rely on donations for blood transfusions.
The Red Cross said Monday that blood supply has fallen to critically low levels – dropping nearly 25% since early August.
“Back-to-back months of worsening climate-driven disasters have further strained the blood supply, resulting in blood drive cancellations and reducing much needed blood and platelet donations in affected areas,” the organization said on its website.
Lymon said the foundation was supposed to have a blood drive at the beginning of September. She said it was canceled because of lack of participation.
“I cannot stress the importance of donating blood enough,” Lymon said.
“Especially in a shortage like this, it is imperatively important. I don’t know what will happen if there is none available for sickle cell patients to use.”
The next blood drive the organization is planning is for February, Lymon said, but they might change the dates if the blood shortage continues.
Teri deMatas, vice president of marketing and community relations at Lutheran Health Network, said Monday that the network regularly works with the Red Cross.
“Our hospitals continue to have access to the blood needed to care for our patients,” deMatas said in an email.
DeMatas and Lymon both encouraged residents to donate at an upcoming blood drive. Lutheran offers blood donation appointments Monday through Saturday at Lutheran Hospital.