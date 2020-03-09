State sees 2nd coronavirus case

INDIANAPOLIS – A second person in Indiana has tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Boston to attend a biotech firm's meeting, state officials said Sunday.

The adult, who lives in Hendricks County, attended a meeting for Biogen Inc. last month and “developed mild flu-like symptoms” days later, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The person is in isolation and not being hospitalized. State officials said several COVID-19 cases have been tied to the Boston meeting, including a Marion County resident identified Friday as Indiana's first case of the new coronavirus.

“With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the United States and the fact that we are a mobile society, this new case isn't surprising, but we know it causes concern in the community,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said in a statement.

He urged the state's residents to take “common-sense precautions'' and educate themselves.

Indiana University Health announced Sunday it has launched a “virtual clinic” to offer Hoosiers free virtual screenings for COVID-19 through the IU Health virtual care mobile app. The virtual clinic will screen patients from home, potentially eliminating the need to visit physician offices, urgent care centers or emergency departments, IU Health said in a news release.

Information for accessing the virtual clinic and downloading the IU Health Virtual Visits app can be found at iuhealth.org.

“If you are experiencing symptoms or concerned you may have the virus, we recommend using this virtual clinic or calling your doctor before heading to an emergency department,” Michele Saysana, vice president of quality and safety for IU Health, said in the news release.

As the U.S. death toll from the new coronavirus reached at least 21, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the mayor of Oakland sought Sunday to reassure the public that none of the passengers from a ship carrying people with the virus will be released into the public before undergoing a 14-day quarantine.

The Grand Princess – carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries – is expected to dock today in Oakland, in the east San Francisco Bay, and was idling off the coast Sunday as officials prepared a port site. Those needing acute medical care will come off first.

“This is a time that we must be guided by facts and not fears, and our public deserves to know what's going on,” Mayor Libby Schaaf said.

Nearly two dozen on board have tested positive for the virus, including 19 crew members, according to Princess Cruises.

The Oakland port was chosen for the ship to dock because of its proximity to an airport and a military base, Newsom said. U.S. passengers will be transported to military bases in California, Texas and Georgia, where they will be tested for COVID-19 and remain under a 14-day quarantine, federal officials said.

The 1,113-member crew will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, which will dock elsewhere, Newsom said.

Officials warn of possible closures

The number of infections in the United States climbed above 500 on Sunday as testing for the virus increased.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institutes of Health's allergy and infectious diseases chief, said Sunday that widespread closure of a city or region, as Italy has done, is “possible.”

“You don't want to alarm people, but given the spread we see, you know anything is possible and that's the reason why we've got to be prepared to take whatever action is appropriate to contain and mitigate the outbreak,” Fauci said on “Fox News Sunday.”

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said communities will need to start thinking about canceling large gatherings, closing schools and letting more employees work from home, as many companies have done in the Seattle, Washington, area amid an outbreak at a care home that has killed 17.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Sunday after the number of confirmed cases there doubled from the previous day to 14.

Off the coast of Florida on Sunday, the Regal Princess cruise ship was awaiting test results for the coronavirus on two crew members, then cleared hours later to enter port, authorities said.

The Regal Princess was supposed to have docked Sunday morning in Port Everglades but was instead sailing up and down the coast. The crew members in question had transferred more than two weeks ago from the Grand Princess cruise ship in California.

The cruise line said in a statement Sunday that the crew members of the Regal Princess did not exhibit respiratory symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and were well beyond the advised 14-day virus incubation period.

2 lawmakers isolating selves

Two members of Congress said Sunday they are isolating themselves after determining they had contact at a political conference with a man who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said he had brief contact with the man at the Conservative Political Action Conference nearly two weeks ago and would spend the next few days at his home in Texas until a full 14 days had passed since their interaction.

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., said he had sustained contact with the man at CPAC and that he and three members of his senior staff were under self-quarantine. His office will be closed for the week, Gosar said in a tweet.

Maryland reported two new cases on Sunday, raising to five the total confirmed cases in the state. Virginia reported its second case, and three cases were identified in Iowa.

A prominent Episcopal church in Washington, D.C., suspended activities after announcing that a senior leader was the first person in the nation's capital to test positive for the virus.