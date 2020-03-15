Positive virus test at Michigan State

DETROIT – Michigan State University reported a coronavirus case Saturday and also said that May graduation events would be postponed for thousands of students.

“We were notified (Friday) of our first confirmed case related to our MSU community, and we anticipate there will be more,” the school said on Twitter.

No other details were released.

Meanwhile, state officials said there were eight new cases, raising the number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan to 33, all announced since Tuesday night.

MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. said he's been “very concerned and troubled” to see news coverage of long lines of students waiting to get into East Lansing bars, especially after in-person classes were canceled Wednesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has closed all K-12 schools and banned most gatherings of more than 250 people through April 5.

The University of Michigan, which also has stopped all in-person classes, canceled spring commencement Friday.

MSU had nearly 8,000 graduates in May 2019.