Drive-thru tests hit snags

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Drive-thru sites have been opening around the United States to make it quicker and safer to test people for the new coronavirus.

But much like the rest of the U.S. response to the pandemic, the system has been marked by inconsistencies, delays and shortages. Many people who have symptoms and a doctor's order have waited hours or days for a test.

More than a week after President Donald Trump promised that states and retail stores such as Walmart and CVS would open drive-thru test centers, few sites are up and running, and they're not yet open to the general public. Some states are leaving it to the private sector to open test locations; others are coordinating the effort through state health departments.

Patients have complained that they had to jump through cumbersome bureaucratic hoops and wait days to get tested, then wait even longer for a result. Testing centers opened in some places only to be shut down shortly afterward because of shortages of supplies and staff. And while the drive-thru test centers that have opened are generally orderly, there have been long lines at some.

The slow ramp-up of the COVID-19 testing and the spotty nature now of the system makes it hard for public health officials to track the spread of the disease and bring it under control.

“We need to be testing more broadly to fully understand the scope of the public health situation we are facing,” said Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Dr. Brett Giroir, the federal health official tasked with overseeing testing, said at a White House briefing Saturday that about 195,000 people had been tested in the U.S. That figure does not include some people who have been tested in private labs.

Drive-thru test sites have popped up in locations in more than 30 states – in state parks and parking lots, next to medical centers and universities, and at the Mississippi state fairgrounds and near where the Jacksonville Jaguars play in Florida.

The governor of Maryland last week ordered vehicle emission inspection programs across the state to stop so that the locations can be used as drive-thru centers to test for the virus. But as of Friday there were no open drive-thru tests available in Maryland's inspection centers.

The Utah health department said it isn't in charge of the sites and isn't tracking them. North Carolina's health director said the state is leaving testing to the private sector and declined to say how many sites there are. By contrast, in Rhode Island, health care organizations are running the sites in partnership with the state health department.

Supply shortages have shut down drive-thrus in several states, including Colorado, New Mexico, Virginia, Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, North Carolina, and Utah. One Las Vegas site was closed because it didn't have enough workers.