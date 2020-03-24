New York cases rise by 5,707 in 1 day

NEW YORK – More than 20,000 New Yorkers have been infected by the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday, meaning the Empire State now accounts for 5% of all cases worldwide.

In a press conference from Albany, the governor said 20,875 cases had been confirmed in New York as of the latest count – an increase by 5,707 since Sunday.

“You can see that New York, far and away, has the bulk of the problem,” Cuomo said.

Of those cases, 12,339 were in New York City, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio's office.

Texas: Abortions non-essential

The governor and attorney general of Texas are moving to ban most abortions in the state during the coronavirus outbreak, declaring they don't qualify as essential surgeries.

Attorney General Ken Paxton said Monday that the order issued over the weekend by Gov. Greg Abbott barred “any type of abortion that is not medically necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother.”

Failure to comply with the order can result in penalties of up to $1,000 or 180 days of jail time, Paxton said.

The issue also has flared in Ohio, where abortion clinics received letters Friday from Republican Attorney General Dave Yost ordering them to cease all “non-essential” surgical abortions.

However, representatives of Ohio clinics said that they were in compliance with the health director's order and planned to continue providing abortions.

Klobuchar spouse tests positive

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Monday that her husband, John Bessler, has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“While I cannot see him and he is of course cut off from all visitors, our daughter Abigail and I are constantly calling and texting and e-mailing,” Klobuchar said in a statement.

Klobuchar said her husband, who works as a law professor in Baltimore, had quarantined himself and stopped going to work after coming down with cold symptoms. After developing a fever and coughing up blood, he sought medical care and was hospitalized in Virginia due to testing that showed “very low oxygen levels.” Bessler, 52, has developed pneumonia and is on oxygen, but does not need a ventilator at this time, according to the statement.

India shuts down train system

As India expanded its virus-containment measures and halted its train network, the country's lifeblood, the federal government warned Monday of strict legal action for those who flout the rules.

“Please save yourself, save your family,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in Hindi, calling for states to follow the preventive measures issued by the federal government to contain the spread of the virus.

Man allegedly coughs on police

A man “acting belligerently” at the scene of a car accident mumbled something about having the coronavirus and twice deliberately coughed in a Chicago police officer's face, Cook County prosecutors said in court Monday.

Anthony Ponzi, 21, was ordered released on his own recognizance on charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer.