Cruise ship passengers finally able to disembark

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Passengers from an ill-fated cruise were carefully freed from their cabins and allowed to touch dry land Friday for the first time in weeks, following the removal of 14 critically ill people who were wheeled off to Florida hospitals bracing for an onslaught of coronavirus patients.

The exodus could extend into Saturday, officials said. Floridians disembarked first, followed by other passengers. Broward Health officials said in a statement some of the 10 patients taken to its hospital were in fair condition, without specifying the number. Four others were taken to another local hospital.

Before disembarking, passengers received instructions to wear face masks at all times when traveling and go immediately into 14 days of self-quarantine when they arrived home.

African nations' aid jeopardized

More than half of Africa's 54 countries have closed their land, air and sea borders to fight the spread of the coronavirus, authorities said Friday, but fears are growing the restrictions are delaying deliveries of critical aid.

African nations have closed airports and locked down some of the continent's largest cities out of caution, but that compounds the serious problem of shortages of health and other items. The continent now has more than 7,000 confirmed virus cases on top of sprawling crises related to hunger, locusts, conflict and more.

Aid organizations are now in the extraordinary situation of negotiating for humanitarian corridors in peaceful regions after at least 32 countries closed their borders, according to Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Doctors turning to old method

Tiffany Pinckney remembers the fear when COVID-19 stole her breath. So when she recovered, the New York City mother became one of the country's first survivors to donate her blood to help treat other seriously ill patients. “It is definitely overwhelming to know that in my blood, there may be answers,” Pinckney told The Associated Press.

Doctors around the world are dusting off a century-old treatment for infections: Infusions of blood plasma teeming with immune molecules that helped survivors . There's no proof it will work. But former patients in Houston and New York were early donors, and now hospitals and blood centers are getting ready for potentially hundreds of survivors to follow.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday announced a national study, led by the Mayo Clinic, that will help hospitals offer the experimental plasma therapy and track how they fare. The American Red Cross will help collect and distribute the plasma.

California vows to help homeless

Since the beginning of an international pandemic, experts have known one population is particularly vulnerable to contracting and spreading the coronavirus: the homeless.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other elected officials have vowed repeatedly to get them indoors. On Friday, Newsom announced that money from the federal government will help pay for 15,000 hotel rooms during the pandemic.

With at least a dozen homeless testing positive so far, there is a heightened concern “to isolate people into shelters like this and provide those basic essential services,” he said outside a Sacramento hotel now housing recently homeless people.

Cardboard guests to be at wedding

Cardboard cutout wedding guests will make for a not-so-cookie-cutter wedding as a Michigan couple prepares to tie the knot during the coronavirus pandemic.

After Amy Simonson and Dan Stuglik's wedding plans were disrupted amid the outbreak, a packaging company donated more than 100 cardboard cutouts to pose as stand-ins for the family and friends who couldn't attend the wedding today because of Michigan's stay-at-home order.

Menasha Packaging Co. in Coloma made cutouts to resemble guests tall and short, young and old, with long hair, short hair and pony­tails.

Stuglik, a Coloma Township police officer, said he'll forever be thankful to Menasha for helping him do something special for his fiancée.