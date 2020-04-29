House decides against returning to Capitol

WASHINGTON – Facing the stark, startling reality that Congress may not be able to fully resume for a year, House leaders are desperately reaching for work-from-home options after a revolt from the ranks over the health risks of convening during the coronavirus pandemic.

House Democratic leaders abruptly reversed course Tuesday, shelving plans for the chamber's 400-plus lawmakers to return for work on the next virus aid package after warnings from the Capitol physician that the public health danger was too great. The Senate still expects to return Monday.

“We had no choice,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “If the House physician recommends that we not come back, then we have to take that guidance.”

It's not just the elected officials at risk. The U.S. Capitol is a throwback of crowded hearing rooms, packed hallways and thousands of congressional staff crunched in office cubicles and cafeteria lunch lines. It additionally relies on an army of cooks, custodians, electricians and police, who keep the iconic domed building and sprawling maze of offices running.

Despite a halt in public tours, started in mid-March and extended Tuesday through mid-May by the House and Senate sergeants at arms, few other protocols have been announced beyond masks for lawmakers and staggered roll call votes.

Closing normal operations for weeks, months or even longer is more dire than actions taken during the deadly 1918 Spanish flu or the Sept. 11 attack.

Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer declared the sudden about-face on regular meetings after consultation with the Capitol physician as lawmakers vigorously objected to next week's schedule.

The Capitol physician has privately warned key lawmakers it will be at least a year before Congress can return to business as usual.

House Democratic leaders were negotiating Tuesday with Republican counterparts on remote legislating and proxy vote proposals.

As lawmakers envision the new norm in Congress, a top priority for both parties is to reopen their committees to conduct oversight of nearly $3 trillion in coronavirus relief and to draft legislation, including the next virus aid package.

“Technology has enabled us to do things without physically being in the same place together,” Hoyer said. “That's what I hope we can achieve for committees.”

Holding committee meetings via teleconference would require a change to House rules that largely mandate lawmakers be physically present for most sessions.

House Republicans argued the House should return to work and panned a more ambitious proposal for proxy voting that was shelved last week so talks could continue. Pelosi said Tuesday she still hopes to “get that done.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that if it is essential for doctors, nurses and grocery workers “to keep carefully manning their own duty stations, then it is essential for senators to carefully man ours.”

It's unclear whether the GOP leader sought guidance from the physician's office. McConnell's office said it had no further comment.

If the Senate resumes, Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said it must hold public hearings on the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schumer said he wants to hear why coronavirus testing “isn't working” and to probe the new small-business lending program that faces accusations of not sending enough aid to smaller shops.

McConnell has said the Senate's most important job remains confirming Trump's judicial nominees to federal courts.

“The pandemic will not prevent us from achieving that goal,” he said.