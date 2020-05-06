Nursing home is staff's home, too

ATLANTA – As girls, Nadia Williams and her sister spent countless hours imagining their weddings. Now 30, Williams helped her younger sibling plan her big day, but when it arrived Friday, she couldn't be at her side as maid of honor. Instead, she put on a sequined dress, pulled her hair back, held a bouquet, and watched the ceremony alone, via Zoom, from a community for older adults.

Williams is among about 70 employees who are sheltering in place alongside more than 500 residents at an upscale assisted-living facility just outside Atlanta. Since the end of March, Park Springs has had employees live on its 61-acre campus instead of commute from home to protect residents from the coronavirus – an unusual approach, even as nursing homes have been among the hardest-hit places by the pandemic.

“Most facilities are so short on space,” said Betsy McCaughey, of the Committee to Reduce Infection Deaths, a nonprofit that provides guidelines for preventing coronavirus at nursing homes. She lauded the idea of keeping the staff on site, noting it also protects workers' families and communities.

The approach has been used elsewhere: In France, staff at a nursing home ended a 47-day quarantine Monday. In Connecticut, the owner of an assisted-living facility that is housing its staff on the premises, Tyson Belanger, has called for government funding to help more senior communities do so.

In Georgia, Williams, a health care administrator, said her duty to the residents came first, even though it meant missing the wedding.

“I wish I was there, definitely,” she said, choking up in a video interview with The Associated Press. “I wish I was able to help her get ready.”

Park Springs' lockdown started after four employees and a resident tested positive for the virus. Most nursing homes have limited visitors, and many screen people for fevers or ask whether they've had contact with anyone with the virus. Park Springs' administrators said they feared those strategies might not be enough.

“We knew we had to do something drastic,” said Donna Moore, chief operating officer of the company that owns Park Springs.

The employees on site represent a fraction of Park Springs' normal 300-person staff. Another 30 or so are working from home, but the majority have been furloughed.

Employees' on-site logistics have required sacrifice. Moore sleeps on an air mattress in a tent she set up in a community hall. Her 18-year-old daughter, Megan, texts recordings of her singing to keep her mom's spirits up.

For Justin Craft, who runs Park Springs' food service, there have been no returns home for family dinners on a table set by his 12-year-old son.

Instead, he and his wife have weekly date nights and dinners with their boys separated by a fence on campus.

“It's our new normal, but we're used to it by now,” Crystal Craft said.

The Park Springs' employees and resident who tested positive recovered. Since the lockdown, the facility has seen one additional case – a 96-year-old resident with dementia tested positive April 23.