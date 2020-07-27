Coronavirus roundup

Hoosier infections surpass 62,000

The Indiana State Department of Health announced that 860 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing Sunday. That brings to 62,372 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.

A total of 2,706 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight over the previous day. Another 197 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 701,311 tests have been reported in the state, up from 690,274 on Saturday.

One Allen County resident died from COVID-19 and 42 tested positive Sunday, bringing the total to 3,353 cases and 152 deaths.

No new deaths in Michigan

Michigan reported no new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday but added 1,041 new confirmed cases, health officials said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday's case count is higher that previous days because there was a delay in processing laboratory results from Friday evening through Saturday morning. That rolled cases that should have been included in Saturday's total of 437 confirmed cases into Sunday's tally.

Overall, the state has reported 78,019 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,149 deaths since the pandemic began.

Spain tightens lockdown rules

Nightclubs, bars and beaches – some of Spain's most beloved summer venues – are facing new lockdown restrictions after turning into coronavirus hot spots, and some European nations are warning citizens not to visit the country.

The northeast regions of Catalonia and Aragón host the three most worrying virus clusters in Spain, prompting authorities to tighten restrictions in Barcelona, in a rural area around Lleida and in Zaragoza that were relaxed only a month ago when Spain had its devastating outbreak in check.

Britain put Spain back on its unsafe list beginning Sunday, announcing hours earlier that travelers arriving in the U.K. from Spain must now quarantine for 14 days. Norway also ordered a 10-day quarantine for those returning from the Iberian Peninsula.

Outbreak surges in South Africa

South Africa has announced more than 12,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases as the total in one of the world's worst affected countries reaches 434,200 with 6,655 deaths.

South Africa makes up well over half the confirmed cases on the African continent, where experts say the virus could smoulder in areas poorly served by health services.

Africa now has more than 828,000 cases. The true number of cases on the continent of 1.3 billion people is unknown because of testing shortages and insufficient data.

The World Health Organization has said more than 10,000 health workers in Africa have been infected, many of them nurses, further challenging efforts to contain the spread.

1st case reported by North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under total lockdown after a person was found there with suspected COVID-19 symptoms, saying “the vicious virus” may have entered the country, state media reported Sunday.

If the person is officially declared a coronavirus patient, he or she would be North Korea's first confirmed case. North Korea has steadfastly said it has had no cases of the virus, a claim questioned by outside experts.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said the suspected virus patient is a runaway who fled to South Korea three years ago before illegally crossing the border into the North early last week.