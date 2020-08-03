Pelosi: No faith in task force adviser

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she doesn't have faith in White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, whom she ties to misinformation spread by President Donald Trump.

Pelosi was asked on ABC's “This Week” whether she had confidence in Birx. The California Democrat replied: “I think the president has been spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee so I don't have confidence there, no.”

Appearing on CNN's “State of the Union,” Birx said she has respect for Pelosi and attributed the sentiment to a New York Times article in which Birx is described as embracing overly optimistic assessments of the coronavirus.

Birx said that she has “never been called Pollyannish or non-scientific or non-data-driven. And I will stake my 40-year career on those fundamental principles of utilizing data to really implement better programs to save more lives.”

South Africa tops 503,000 infections

South Africa exceeded half a million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, even as President Cyril Ramaphosa said he sees “promising signs” that the rapid growth of cases is stabilizing and that the country's strained health system is managing to cope in most areas.

South Africa's caseload represents more than 50% of all reported coronavirus infections in Africa's 54 countries. Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize announced 10,107 new cases Saturday night, bringing the country's cumulative total to 503,290, including 8,153 deaths.

South Africa, with a population of about 58 million, has the fifth-highest number of cases in the world, behind the U.S., Brazil, Russia and India, all countries with significantly larger populations, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Philippines' cases soar past 100,000

Coronavirus infections in the Philippines surged past 100,000 Sunday after medical groups declared that the country was waging “a losing battle” against the virus and asked the president to reimpose a lockdown in the capital.

The Department of Health reported a record-high daily tally of 5,032, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 103,185, including more than 2,000 deaths. The Philippines has the second-most cases in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

President Rodrigo Duterte eased a tough virus lockdown in the capital, Manila, on June 1. After shopping malls and workplaces were partially reopened and limited public transport was allowed, infections spiked sharply with increased virus testing.

Tokyo sees spread in young adults

Confirmed coronavirus cases are hovering at near-record levels in Japan, raising worries the pandemic may be growing more difficult to control.

The Tokyo government reported 292 new cases Sunday, about half in their 20s. Japan in total reported 1,540 cases on Saturday, the second straight day the number was above 1,500.