Hoosier infections surge past 80,000

The Indiana State Department of Health announced that 750 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing Sunday. That brings to 80,415 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.

A total of 2,924 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of three from the previous day. Another 209 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of Sunday, more than 35% of intensive care unit beds and nearly 82% of ventilators are available across the state.

To date, 906,851 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state, up from 897,615 on Saturday.

Another 51 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 50 confirmed PCR cases and one probable antigen case, bringing the total to 4,326 cases and 166 deaths Sunday.

The Allen County case count now includes a total of 54 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

Ohio schools told no face shields

Ohio health officials say school districts will not be allowed to use face shields rather than facial coverings or masks in most cases as a means of curbing coronavirus transmission as schools get ready to start the 2020-21 academic year.

Ohio authorities are requiring masks or facial coverings for students, faculty and staff in places providing child care or education for children from kindergarten through 12th grade. Exemptions are included for people with medical conditions or for such activities as eating and drinking or playing at recess.

The Ohio Department of Health said Saturday that face shields may be an option for those exempted from the face covering requirement or in some circumstances, such as the need for lip reading.

Michigan cases exceed 100,000

Michigan has surpassed 100,000 novel coronavirus cases when both confirmed and probable cases totaled 100,724 on Friday.

Using that metric, at least 6,500 people have died of COVID-19, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported.

The state should prepare to see 100,000 more new cases in the next five months, said Dr. Peter Gulick, an infectious disease specialist and associate professor of medicine at Michigan State University.

Florida sees high for rise in deaths

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,779 new coronavirus cases and 107 new resident fatalities Sunday, bringing the statewide case total to 573,416 and the resident death toll to 9,452.

From Aug. 9 to Sunday, Florida saw 1,266 newly reported deaths, along with 40,610 cases, according to state health department data. It was the highest weekly increase in reported deaths.