Florida cases exceed 600,000

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida broke the 600,000 mark for confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday but reported one of its lowest daily totals in two months, continuing a downward trend that began five weeks ago.

Florida reported 2,974 new cases on Sunday, only the second time since June 22 that fewer than 3,000 new cases have been tallied in a day. The other time was Monday, when 2,678 cases were reported. Sundays and Mondays often have a low number of reports as not all hospitals report on the weekend.

The daily total peaked July 15 when more than 15,000 cases were reported, but has been declining since.

Iowa reports 1st death of minor

A young child died due to complications from coronavirus in June, the first confirmed death of a minor in Iowa during the pandemic, the state health department belatedly announced Sunday evening.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said the state medical examiner's office concluded its case investigation Aug. 6 into the death of the child, who was under the age of 5. But the death wasn't reported in the state's statistics until Saturday, more than two weeks later.

“The child's death was publicly reported this weekend after ensuring the individual's identity would remain protected and notifying the family,” the department said in a statement. “We have made every effort to protect the identity of this child, while the family grieves this devastating loss. Again, we send our sincerest condolences.”

Greece sets high for infections

Greek health authorities announced a daily record 284 new coronavirus cases Sunday. There were also two new deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 8,664, with 242 deaths. The average age of people getting sick from the virus is 39, while the average age of people dying of the disease is 77.

The government, alarmed by the fact that half of all coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the first three weeks of August, has imposed restrictions on social gatherings and the opening hours of restaurants, cafes and bars in 20 localities, including the capital Athens, until the end of the month.

Italian illnesses most since May

The day-to-day number of new coronavirus cases in Italy climbed for a seventh straight day, when 1,210 confirmed infections were registered on Sunday, the highest daily increase since May 12.

With airports testing many arriving travelers, two regions with busy airports – Lombardy, which includes Milan, and Lazio which includes Rome – led the day's new caseload numbers, according to Health Ministry figures.

Lombardy, where some 40% of the nation's known cases have occurred in the pandemic, registered 239 new infections since Saturday, while Lazio counted 184.

Italy has tallied 259,345 COVID-19 infections, including 35,437 deaths.

Ex-Ukraine leader contracts virus

Yulia Tymoshenko, the former Ukrainian prime minister and a key figure in the 2004 Orange Revolution protests, has contracted COVID-19.

Her spokeswoman Marina Soroka said in a Sunday post on Facebook that Tymoshenko is in serious condition with a fever of 102 degrees but did not specify if she has been hospitalized.

Tymoshenko captured attention worldwide for her speeches to huge crowds of protesters in the 2004 demonstrations that forced the rerun of a disputed presidential election.

After Viktor Yushchenko won the election rerun, Tymoshenko became prime minister, but was dismissed amid quarrels and then returned to the office. Under subsequent President Viktor Yanukovych, she was imprisoned for three years on a conviction of abuse of power.

Pakistan closes 2 dozen hotels

Pakistani authorities have closed about two dozen hotels in a scenic tourist destination in the country's northwest after dozens of hotel employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Maqbool Hussain, a district government official, Sunday's move to place high-risk areas of Shogran, Naran and Kaghan under lockdown was aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

He said as many as 47 hotel employees who tested positive for COVID-19 were quarantined at the hotels where they worked.