6 more dead as Hoosier infections surge past 93,000

The Indiana State Department of Health announced 880 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing Sunday. That brings to 93,313 the total number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus.

A total of 3,072 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of six from the previous day. Another 219 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Another 47 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 45 confirmed PCR cases and two probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 4,951 cases and 174 deaths Sunday, according to the county health department.

The Allen County case count now includes 112 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

Remote classes for Northwestern

Freshmen and sophomore students at Northwestern University will take classes remotely, the Chicago school announced.

The Chicago Tribune reports Northwestern University officials originally planned for undergraduate students to return to campus. The university also is keeping fraternity and sorority houses shuttered during the fall semester.

Students in their third and fourth years or graduate and professional programs are allowed on campus and can take classes remotely, in person or a mix of both.

Temple delaying in-person lessons

Temple University has announced a two-week halt of in-person classes as Philadelphia officials called on all college and university students in the city to avoid all social gatherings with people outside their households.

Temple officials said Sunday that new test results over the weekend had pushed the number of active COVID-19 cases from the 58 reported Friday to 103 active cases, most of them among people with no symptoms.

Death toll passes 5,000 in Arizona

Arizona has reached a grim milestone of more than 5,000 known coronavirus deaths.

The state Department of Health Services reported 629 confirmed coronavirus cases and 29 more deaths Saturday to total 5,007.

Meanwhile, Arizona State University President Michael Crow said 452 students have tested positive for the coronavirus. More than half involve students who live off campus in the metro Phoenix area.

India's case spike highest in world

India has registered a record new 78,761 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the worst single-day spike in the world, as the government continues to further ease pandemic restrictions nationwide.

Officials on Sunday also reported 948 deaths in the previous 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 63,498.

India now has the fastest-growing daily coronavirus caseload of any country in the world, and has reported more than 75,000 infections for the fourth consecutive day.

Protesters storm German offices

Senior German officials Sunday condemned attempts by far-right protesters and others to storm the parliament building following a protest against the country's pandemic restrictions.

Hundreds of people, some waving the flag of the German Reich of 1871-1918 and other far-right banners, breached a security barrier outside the Reichstag late Saturday but were intercepted by police and forcibly removed.