Giuliani hospitalized after testing positive

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Sunday that his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Giuliani was admitted Sunday to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The 76-year-old former New York mayor has traveled extensively to battleground states in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss. On numerous occasions he has met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask.

Trump, who confirmed Giuliani's positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, wished him a speedy recovery. “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but on Sunday evening he retweeted Trump's announcement of his diagnosis. He also tweeted thanks to a conservative writer who had said he was praying for Giuliani.

Barkeeper charged in attack on police

The co-owner of a New York City bar that authorities said has been defying coronavirus restrictions was taken into custody early Sunday after running over a deputy with a car, authorities said.

Danny Presti tried to drive away from his bar, Mac's Public House, as deputies were arresting him for serving patrons in violation of city and state closure orders, Sheriff Joseph Fucito said. Deputies attempted to arrest Presti as he left the bar early Sunday, but Presti got into his car, struck a deputy and kept driving for about 100 yards as the deputy was left hanging onto the hood, Fucito said.

Presti, 34, was eventually stopped and apprehended, the sheriff said. Presti was arraigned Sunday afternoon on 10 charges including third-degree assault, reckless driving, menacing and resisting arrest.

The injured deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. The deputy's condition wasn't immediately available.

Few try app for contact tracing

Six months ago, Apple and Google introduced a new smartphone tool designed to notify people who might have been exposed to the coronavirus, without disclosing any personal information. But for the most part, Americans haven't been all that interested.

Fewer than half of U.S. states and territories – 18 in total – have made such technology widely available. And according to a data analysis by The Associated Press, the vast majority of Americans in such locations haven't activated the tool.

Data from 16 states, Guam and the District of Columbia shows that 8.1 million people had used the technology as of late November. That's about one in 14 of the 110 million residents in those places.

In theory, such apps could bolster one of the most difficult tasks in pandemic control: tracing the contacts of people infected with the coronavirus in order to test and isolate them if necessary.

Chinese provinces ordering vaccines

Provincial governments across China are placing orders for experimental, domestically made coronavirus vaccines, although health officials have yet to say how well they work or how they may reach the country's 1.4 billion people.

Even without final approval, more than 1 million health care workers and others in China who are deemed at high risk of infection have received experimental vaccines under emergency use permission. There has been no word on possible side effects.

China's fledgling pharmaceutical industry has at least five vaccines from four producers being tested in more than a dozen countries including Russia, Egypt and Mexico.

Health experts say that even if the vaccines are successful, the certification process for the United States, Europe, Japan and other developed countries might be too complex for them to be used there.