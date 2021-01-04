Region adds 249 cases of COVID

The number of COVID-19 cases grew by 249 in northeast Indiana on Sunday as the statewide tally increased by more than 3,000.

With 134 new cases, Allen County's total stands at 28,675, the Allen County Department of Health reported.

Regionally, only LaGrange County recorded no new cases while the other nine northeast counties added two to 33, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

A total 31,272 northeast Indiana residents outside Allen County have tested positive for COVID-19.

Statewide, 526,071 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease, including 3,002 the Indiana State Department of Health announced Sunday.

The state agency will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in Huntington County at Schinkle Station, 111 W. State St., Huntington.

The statewide death toll totaled 8,111 people Sunday, up by 56 from the previous day, the state department said.

The agency noted another 364 probable deaths in people with symptoms but without a positive test result.

COVID-19 deaths in Allen County remained flat at 493, the local health department said.

Allen County counts might not always immediately match those provided by the state because of delays in data reporting.

Together, the other northeast counties have reported 460 deaths, according to the dashboard.

