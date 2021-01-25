New county cases of virus drops to 94

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Allen County was in the double digits Sunday for the first time in almost a month.

The 94 new diagnoses brought the local coronavirus tally to 32,951 cases with no new deaths, the Allen County Department of Health said.

The county last logged fewer than 100 new cases – 61 – on Dec. 27.

At that time, 27,125 residents had tested positive for the virus.

Triple-digit increases have been common in Allen County since late October, peaking with 613 cases Nov. 14.

In the last week, Allen County's highest daily new case count was 170 on Wednesday, the same day the county returned to orange status in the state's color-coded system for assessing the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

Orange is the second-most serious category based on the degree of the virus's spread. The colors are based on the weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the county's positivity rate, the percentage of those tested for the virus who test positive.

Statewide, the coronavirus has infected 611,039 people, including 2,565 new cases the Indiana State Department of Health announced Sunday.

The state agency also reported 23 more deaths for a total 9,340 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities. It noted 376 more probable deaths were reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Locally, there are 548 deaths in Allen County, although local case and death counts don't always immediately match counts provided by the state because of reporting delays.

About 2.9 million Hoosiers have been tested, some repeatedly, for a total 6.7 million tests since Feb. 26.

Eligible Hoosiers, including those 70 and older and health care workers, can schedule an appointment to be vaccinated by calling 211 or at https://ourshot.in.gov.

A total 434,287 people statewide have received a first dose of the vaccine, and 98,517 are fully vaccinated, the state health department said.

