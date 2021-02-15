179 more cases reported in area

An additional 179 northeast Indiana residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to counts updated Sunday.

Almost half of the new cases were reported in Allen County. The 85 new positive test results brought the local tally to 35,105, the Allen County Department of Health said.

Outside Allen County, the number of new cases in the region ranged from two in LaGrange County and 19 in Huntington County, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

The 11 northeast Indiana counties have a combined 73,611 cases, which is about 11% of the 648,875 Hoosiers known to have had the coronavirus.

The statewide tally includes 1,233 cases added Sunday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The agency reported 24 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the number of fatalities to 11,746 Indiana residents.

Local health officials reported no new deaths in Allen County, which has seen 618 coronavirus deaths.

Local case counts don't always immediately match counts provided by the state because of reporting delays.

As of Sunday, the state reported, 810,046 Hoosiers have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 332,805 residents are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations are open to people 65 and older, health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders regularly called to emergencies to render medical assistance. Go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to schedule an appointment.

For COVID-19 testing sites, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the testing information link.

