New cases continue to stay under 100 in area

The number of Allen County residents known to have the coronavirus increased by 58 on Sunday, making it the 11th consecutive day there were fewer than 100 new cases.

This brought the overall local case total to 35,523, the Allen County Department of Health said in a news release.

Deaths remained at 625.

Local health officials haven't reported a new COVID-19 death since Wednesday.

The 10 northeast Indiana counties outside Allen County reported 54 new cases and no new deaths, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

The numbers reflect information for Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced 888 more Hoosiers were diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 655,541.

The statewide death toll increased by 35 for a total of 11,947, according to a news release.

The release noted another 425 probable deaths have been reported based on diagnosis by symptoms but without a positive test result.

More than 3 million people have been tested in Indiana, the release said. Testing information is available at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

About 1.3 million Hoosiers have gotten at least one dose of vaccine, according to the state. This includes 96,332 northeast Indiana residents who have gotten their first dose and 47,442 who are fully vaccinated.

Eligible Hoosiers, including those 65 and older, can go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to schedule an appointment.

