Virus cases increase by 105 in area; no deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in northeast Indiana increased by 105 on Sunday, with most of the 11 counties reporting fewer than 10 new diagnoses.

The 46 new cases in Allen County brought the number of residents known to have the coronavirus to 35,896, local health officials said.

The Allen County Department of Health last reported a triple-digit increase Feb. 10, when 102 more cases were announced.

Huntington and Kosciusko counties were the other localities with double-digit increases Sunday – 16 and 12, respectively, according to the state virus dashboard.

The region had no new deaths.

Allen County's toll has remained at 632 fatalities since Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state added 736 cases, bringing the total to 661,673 Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

State health officials also announced 17 additional deaths for a total of 12,142 fatalities.

Local coronavirus counts might not always immediately match those provided by the state because of reporting delays.

As of Sunday, 992,727 Hoosiers had received a first dose of vaccine, and 565,722 were fully vaccinated, the state health department said.

In Allen County, 82,183 residents have started or completed the vaccination process, according to the state.

