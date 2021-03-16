Vaccine hesitancy follows party line

FRONT ROYAL, Virginia – In this rural swath of Virginia's Shenandoah valley, former President Donald Trump remains deeply admired, with lawn signs and campaign flags still dotting the landscape. The vaccines aimed at taming the coronavirus, however, aren't so popular.

Laura Biggs, a 56-year-old who has already recovered from the virus, is wary of taking the vaccine. Reassurances from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have done little to ease her alarm that the vaccine could lead to death.

“The way I feel about it is: I don't need the vaccine at this point,” she said. “And I'm not going to get the vaccine until it is well established.”

That sentiment demonstrates the challenge ahead for public health officials as the U.S. intensifies its efforts for widespread vaccinations that could put an end to a devastating pandemic that has left more than 530,000 dead.

While polls have found vaccine hesitancy falling overall, opposition among Republicans remains stubbornly strong. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 42% of Republicans say they probably or definitely will not get the shot, compared with 17% of Democrats – a 25-point split.

While demand for vaccinations still far outstrips the available supply in most parts of the country, there are already signs in some places of slowing registration. And the impact is expected to grow when supply begins to surpass demand by late April or early May, said Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

“If we get stuck at 60 or 65% vaccinated, we are going to continue to see significant outbreaks and real challenges in our country,” he said.

Republicans have been skeptical of the pandemic all along. AP-NORC polls have shown they worry less than Democrats about infection and voice more opposition to restrictions and mask-wearing.

But the resistance to vaccines has worried GOP pollster Frank Luntz, who convened a focus group Saturday with 20 vaccine-skeptical Trump voters to try to figure out what kinds of messages might persuade them to take the shots. Participating in the session were Republican congressional leaders, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and former CDC director Thomas Frieden.

“The overarching message from this session is it's going to be very, very hard,” he said. “The people who voted for Trump and don't want to take the vaccine are committed in their opposition.”

Meanwhile, Biden administration officials and others say numerous outreach efforts are underway that target Republicans, particularly those who identify as evangelical Christians.

President Joe Biden has urged local doctors and ministers and priests to talk about vaccines in their communities.

“We need to think about how to reach the people that are maybe more hesitant,” said Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer at the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.