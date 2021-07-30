More counties added to at-risk list

INDIANAPOLIS – The number of Indiana counties approaching high risk for community spread of COVID-19 nearly quadrupled in one week as an especially contagious coronavirus variant spread throughout the state.

As of Monday, 15 counties – including DeKalb, Huntington and Steuben – were in Indiana's second-riskiest category for the spread of the disease, according to an update posted Wednesday on the state's coronavirus dashboard. Four counties were in that orange category one week earlier.

Indiana's color-coded coronavirus risk map shows blue, yellow, orange and red levels that measure weekly COVID-19 cases per 100,000 county residents and the seven-day positivity rate. No Indiana counties are in the highest-risk red category, which indicates very high community spread.

Allen County was in the yellow-risk category, the second-lowest risk for spread, with a 7.64% positivity rate for new cases. An additional 82 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 30 confirmed PCR cases and 52 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 43,271 cases and 699 deaths Thursday.

The state reported 1,284 new cases and six new deaths Thursday, the third consecutive day cases topped 1,000.

The state's new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 rebounded this month to levels last seen in May, as the delta variant, which spreads more easily than previous versions of the coronavirus, continues spreading throughout the country, particularly in places with low vaccination rates, such as Indiana.

Tests conducted this month on a sample of Indiana's cases showed that as of Thursday, nearly 92% of them were the delta variant, the dashboard showed.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday renewed the state's public health emergency for the 17th time. He made no changes and instituted no restrictions despite updated federal guidance on masks and a surge of cases and hospitalizations in Indiana and around the country.

The order runs through August. It continues a few directives, such as temporary licensing of health care workers and administration of several social service programs.

Holcomb said this week that he's concerned about the variant's spread at a time when just 50% of Indiana's eligible population – those 12 and older – is fully vaccinated and the weekly numbers of Hoosiers getting vaccinated continues to decline after peaking in April.

Only 44% of Indiana's full population, including children younger than 12 who aren't eligible, is fully vaccinated against the virus. That lags behind the national average of 49.4% and far behind the state with the highest vaccination rate, Vermont, where more than two-thirds of the population – 67.4% – is inoculated.

The state's health commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, is scheduled to provide an update at 1 p.m. today on the state's response to the pandemic.

Jessica Garvin and Niki Kelly of The Journal Gazette contributed to this report.