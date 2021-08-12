Pregnant women urged by CDC to get vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus.

Expectant women run a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the coronavirus, including perhaps miscarriages and stillbirths. But their vaccination rates are low, with only about 23% having received at least one dose, according to CDC data.

The updated guidance comes after a CDC analysis of new safety data on 2,500 women showed no increased risks of miscarriage for those who received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy.

California 1st to require teachers get vaccinated

California will become the first state in the nation to require all teachers and school staff to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, as schools return from summer break amid growing concerns about the highly contagious delta variant, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.

The new policy applies to both public and private schools and will affect the state's 320,000 public school teachers, more than 250,000 support staff – such as cafeteria workers and cleaners – and at least 80,000 private school employees, according to the California Department of Education and labor unions. It will also apply to volunteers.

Oregon issues indoor mask requirement

Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday announced a statewide indoor mask requirement in Oregon as coronavirus hospitalizations and cases reach record high numbers in the state and health care systems are overwhelmed.

Beginning Friday, everyone who is 5 years or older in Oregon – regardless of vaccination status – will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces. Brown had urged local officials to implement their own mandates, but almost none did.

Minnesota workers told to get shots or tests

Minnesota state government employees will be required to prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or agree to undergo weekly testing before they can return to the office, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday.